James Derner

James “Jim” Derner, 82, of Sac City, former longtime resident of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mariella "Lollie" Derner of Sac City; children, Geri Derner, Greg (Jeannette) Derner, Scott (Elizabeth) Derner, Gina (Jason) Hults, and Chris (Jill) Derner; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.