James E. 'Jim' Willits

Mapleton, Iowa
79, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Service: Feb. 13, 11 a.m., Lawton Presbyterian Church, Lawton, Iowa. Burial: West Fork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill, Iowa. Visitation: Feb. 12, 4 to 8 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Community Presbyterian Church
417 Birch Street
Lawton, IA 51030
