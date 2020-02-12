James E. 'Jim' Willits
View Comments

James E. 'Jim' Willits

{{featured_button_text}}

Mapleton, Iowa

79, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Service: Feb. 13, 11 a.m., Lawton Presbyterian Church, Lawton, Iowa. Burial: West Fork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill, Iowa. Visitation: Feb. 12, 4 to 8 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

To send flowers to the family of James Willits, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Community Presbyterian Church
417 Birch Street
Lawton, IA 51030
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News