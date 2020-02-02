James E. Ruble

Sergeant Bluff

James E. "Jim" Ruble, 74, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local hospital. He was surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the church. The family requests Iowa State University attire or casual attire for the visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Jim was born on Oct. 23, 1945, in Sioux City, the son of Merle and Mary (Culver) Ruble. He graduated from West Monona High School in 1964. Jim went on to further his education, graduating with a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from Iowa State University in 1970.

Jim and Mary Cartmell were married on Aug. 24, 1968, in Blencoe, Iowa. They had two daughters, Heidi and Heather. Jim and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 with a family trip to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

