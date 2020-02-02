James E. Ruble

Sergeant Bluff
James E. "Jim" Ruble, 74, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at a local hospital. He was surrounded by his family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the church. The family requests Iowa State University attire or casual attire for the visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Jim was born on Oct. 23, 1945, in Sioux City, the son of Merle and Mary (Culver) Ruble. He graduated from West Monona High School in 1964. Jim went on to further his education, graduating with a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from Iowa State University in 1970.
Jim and Mary Cartmell were married on Aug. 24, 1968, in Blencoe, Iowa. They had two daughters, Heidi and Heather. Jim and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018 with a family trip to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Jim joined the Army National Guard in 1969, becoming an infantry officer, serving with units in Le Mars, Iowa and Sioux City. In 1971, Jim began his architectural career with Duffy Architects, which later became CMBA. Jim worked for 40 years as a principal partner with the firm. He officially retired in 2012, but continued to work part-time until April 2019. Jim's years of experience included the design and supervision of numerous medical and educational facilities. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and on the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). Jim was awarded the Architect Excellence Award from the Master Builders of Iowa in 2005. He was also the past president of the Siouxland Lutheran Hospital Association and the Sioux City Construction League.
Jim and Mary enjoyed traveling to Arizona during the winter months and making frequent trips around the country to visit family and friends. Jim enjoyed playing cards with the guys and was an avid golf lover. Jim was a founding member of the FTS golf tournament, which awarded an annual scholarship to members' children and grandchildren. He was a past president and active member of Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church and the past president and treasurer of the Kiwanis Club in Sergeant Bluff. He was also a past member of the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club, where he was awarded the Man of the Year award.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruble of Sergeant Bluff; two daughters, Heidi Ruble and her husband, Dr. Tien Wee of Grants Pass, Ore., and Heather Ruble and her significant other, Terry Gardner of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Myranda and her husband, Brock, Kelsi, Madison, Cassidy and Ally; one great-grandson, Luke; and his beloved dog, Autumn.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances Rae Tholl; and his brother-in-law, Rex Wyland.
As Jim was a dog lover, please direct all memorials to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, 2601 Myrtle St., Sioux City, IA, 51103.