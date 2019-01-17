Sioux City
In celebration of a life lived with grace, James Edward Sweeney, 86, of Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mauro Sanchez officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jim was born on Jan. 5, 1933, and had lived his entire life in Sioux City. He was employed with Toy National Bank prior to enlisting with the U.S. Army in 1951. He served for four years, and was stationed in Ft. Worth, Texas. Upon returning, he not only was employed full time with Swift's Meat Packing Plant but was a full-time student at Morningside College. After graduating with a degree in business, he went to work for Burroughs Corporation selling business machines and business forms. He later started his own business, All Systems Business Forms and traveled the Midwest imparting his sparkling and caring personality. For many, many years he ran his own tax preparation business.
Jim was a conversationalist, an extreme optimist, hardworking, bright, funny, and always up for an adventure. He loved the majestic bald eagle and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed playing handball and participated in every aspect of his children's and grandchildren's lives. Distance was never an issue for Jim, as you could always look into the crowd and see him at his children's and grandchildren's event. Jim made time for everyone at any time, making them feel like they were the most important person in his life, because genuinely he believed they were.
Jim loved his wife of 62 years, Joan of Sioux City; his daughters, Teresa (James) Niederhauser of West Des Moines, Lisa Rossi of Sioux City, and Kristina (Raymond) Smalling of Seattle, Wash.; and his grandchildren, Tyler and Blair Niederhauser, Anthony, Amanda (Harris), Michael and Marisa Rossi, and Carter and Catherine Smalling.
He was preceded in death by his loving son, James Patrick Sweeney; parents, Clifford and Pearl Sweeney of Sioux City; his sisters, Dorothy Helm and Ann Sweeney; and brother, Richard Sweeney.
Sleep with the angels, dad, grandpa, Big Jim. You were our biggest cheerleader and our knight in shining armor. You will forever live in our hearts and souls. We will miss everything about you.