Sioux City
James Eugene Tadlock, 75, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mater Dai Immaculate Conception Center in Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Mr. Tadlock will be cremated following the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Jim was born in Sioux City, on Jan. 7, 1944, the son of Melvin and Mary Tadlock. He came with his family to Sioux City as a small child and attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and Bishop Heelan High School, graduating with the class of 1962. After high school, Jim attended Iowa State University, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree. He then went on to receive a master's degree from Drake University.
He was united in marriage with Judy Ann Zebus on Sept. 5, 1966 in Sioux City. He served during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army Reserves. Jim worked at Ginsberg and Lansburg brokerage for a few years before purchasing the company and he continued to operate the business until his retirement in 2001.
He was a member of the Church of the Nativity. He was an avid fan of Iowa State University athletics, and was a huge fan of college football and basketball. Jim enjoyed reading, working in his garden, growing his tomatoes, and spending time with his family whom he loved deeply.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy of Sioux City; his children, Jennifer Tadlock of Springfield, Mo., James Tadlock of Yankton, S.D., Jessica Masselink and her husband, Tim of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Jonathan Tadlock of Sioux City; his four grandchildren, Morgan, Emma, Tyler, and Julia; and his siblings, Suzie Tadlock, Denise Hunter, Beckie Hesse, Julie Happe, Andy Tadlock, Chris Tadlock and Dan Tadlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's family asks that memorials in his name be made to Lincoln's Legacy, https://www.ifopa.org/lincoln_s_legacy, or mailed to Lincoln's Legacy Memorial, 4100 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.