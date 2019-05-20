{{featured_button_text}}

Sergeant Bluff

70, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Service: May 21 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: James E. Westpfahl
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments