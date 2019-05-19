Sergeant Bluff
James E. Westpfahl, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
James was born the son of Everett and Mamie Leora (Winegardner) Westpfahl on March 24, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa. He married Beth Dunkel on June 16, 1973, in Manchester, Iowa.
James enjoyed teaching industrial arts for the Sioux City Community School District for 38 years, 32 of those years at North High School. In addition, he taught classes to Heelan students and at both Western Iowa Tech Community College and Briar Cliff University.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, staying at the lake house in Okoboji, boating, grilling, and working on a variety of home improvement projects.
James is survived by his wife, Beth Westpfahl of Sergeant Bluff; daughters, Jill (Calvin) Ehlts and their children, Allison and Mason Ehlts of Marion, Iowa, and Trisha (Jay) Pilar and their children, Alexander Edwards and Avery Pilar of Sergeant Bluff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Larry Wiley; stepsister, Colleen Bennett; and two aunts, Alice Westpfahl and Eva Westpfahl.
The family of James Westpfahl thanks friends and family for the love and support during these last years.