James E. Willits

Mapleton, Iowa

James E. "Jim" Willits, 79, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawton Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Iowa. Burial will be in the cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jim was born on Aug. 10, 1940, in Aledo, Ill., to Tom and Iris (Honeyman) Willits. In 1958, he graduated from East High School in Sioux City. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1963. In the Air Force, he served as an aircraft mechanic while doing a four-year tour in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon return, he attended Morningside College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in education and German studies.

In 1962, Jim married Leola Swanger. To this union three children were born. After living in Germany for a year, they returned to Sioux City before moving to Bronson, Iowa, to raise their family. They later divorced. Jim worked in sales at National Chemsearch and later at Lawson Products for many years before retiring in 2006. In retirement, Jim settled in Mapleton.