James Edward Horak

He was involved in the Legion, where he had been Commander for four years. Jim was also the County Commander for a year for the Buckland Post 97. He was involved in the Olive Branch out of Rosalie, Neb., and the Magnolia Post Masters Lodge out of Emerson, Neb.

Jim enjoyed being outdoors and every year he would be sure to find the time to go fishing with the guys and spend time up at the family cabin. More than anything though, Jim loved the adventures he and his wife would take. Family was his everything, and the time and activities he spent with the grandkids always had a special place in his heart,

Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 26 years together; his daughters, Molly (Jay), Shelly, and Megan (Mick); two grandchildren, Brysten and Greysen; his dad, Pete (Monica) of Yankton, S.D.; his sister, Karen (Karen) of Fort Collins, Colo.; brothers, Dan of Winnebago, Neb., Dennis (Gayle) of Lincoln, Neb., and Tom of Hubbard, Neb.; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a lot of special friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and many other loved ones.

Family is requesting instead of flowers we ask that you send your donation to the Homer Legion Post 97 c/o Dave Heck P.O. 1, Homer NE 68030 and the Olive Branch c/o Kent Newman, 110 Washington St., Bancroft, NE 68004