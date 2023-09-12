James Elmer Ewoldt

Sioux City

James Elmer Ewoldt, age 66, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Morningside Lutheran Church, with Pastor Noah Ruppert officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

James Elmer Ewoldt was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa to Elmer and Margaret (Lindhorst) Ewoldt. He married Kathy Hofland on May 7, 1994, in Elk Point, S.D.

Jim graduated from Algona High School in 1974. He worked for McHan Construction for 32 years as a bricklayer until the business closed. He also worked as a custodian for Morningside Lutheran Church and returned to Morningside University at the same time and recently returned to Morningside University. He was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church since 2010.

Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, grilling, and visits to Rose Ridge Resort in Vergas, Minn.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy of Sioux City; daughters Kayla (Darwin) Zuniga, Emily Ewoldt, and Elizabeth Ewoldt all of Sioux City; four grandchildren: Bentley, Audrey, Emmett, and Jackson; sisters Myrna (Jerry) Meyer and Janan (Mike) Gillis; and brother Craig Ewoldt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Loveda Barber and Lorna Christensen; brothers Henry "Hank" Ewoldt, Robert "Bob" Ewoldt, Lynn Ewoldt; infant brothers Jerome and Rance Ewoldt; in-laws Merlin and Delores Hofland; and brother-in-law Gary Hofland.