James Eugene 'Jim' Albright

North Mankato, Minn., formerly Le Mars, Iowa

James “Jim” Eugene Albright, 63, of North Mankato passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 23, at Belgrade United Methodist Church, North Mankato. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Woodland Hills Memorial Park.

Jim was born on Sept. 21, 1959, to Oliver and Dorothy Albright in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Le Mars High School in 1978. Jim married Jackie Freeman on Sept. 11, 1982, in Cherokee, Iowa, and together they had two children, Mike, and Megan.

He was employed with Hy-Vee for 48 years and was a recipient of the Legendary Customer Service Award for his service. Jim spent countless hours volunteering for Boy Scouts, North Mankato Fire Department, Belgrade United Methodist Church, North Mankato Police Reserve, and the American Legion Post 518.

Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching sports, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jackie Albright; children, Mike (Kristin) Albright, and Megan (DJ) Curtis; grandchildren, Addison, Abigail, and Caden Albright; brother, John (Susan) Albright; and close friends, Doug, Shelly, Derek, and Randi Doescher.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Dorothy Albright.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care and support during Jim's final days.