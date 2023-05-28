Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James F. Brown

Sioux City

James F. Brown, 83, of Sioux City, died Monday, May 23, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 10, at the Sioux City Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

James Fredrick Brown was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Sioux City, the son of Russell and Florence (Feenan) Brown. He graduated in 1957 from Central High School. He then moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where he was employed at the Douglas Aircraft Company for several years before returning to Sioux City.

On Oct. 25, 1968, James was united in marriage to Nancy Mears. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2018. James owned and operated Jim Brown Trucking for over 30 years.

James was a past member of the Shriners. Over the years he enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles and playing 500 with the club.

James is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Mills; two grandchildren, Sophie James Mills and Rose Elisabeth Mills; sister, Marilyn Tyler; three brothers-in-law, Grant (Pam) Mears, John (Mazie) Mears, and Mike Mears; sister in-law, Betsy (Bill) Lulf; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie McDole; and two brothers-in-law, Toby Tyler, Mark Mears.

Donations may be directed to the St. Croix Hospice.