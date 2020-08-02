You have permission to edit this article.
James F. Hoesing
Newcastle, Neb.

James F. Hoesing, 91, of Newcastle, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

James was born the son of Peter and Helen (Wieseler) Hoesing on March 29, 1929, in Hartington, Neb. He graduated from Maskell High School in 1946.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953. Following his military service, James married Barbara Beyeler on Sept. 29, 1953, in Newcastle. They made their home on the farm west of Newcastle.

James was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed old tractors and livestock. He was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. He also was a past supervisor for Dixon County, past Commander of the VFW in Martinsburg, and member of the American Legion Post 62 in Newcastle.

James is survived by his daughter-in-law, Judy Hoesing of Austin, Minn.; children, Clair (Connie) Hoesing of Bronson, Iowa, Shirley (Steven) Rasmussen of Laurel, Neb., Stanley (Susan) Hoesing of Sioux City, and Father Kenneth Hoesing of Dawson, Neb.; brother, Fintan (Mary Jane) Hoesing of Newcastle; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; daughter, Ruth Ann in infancy; and son, Martin.

To plant a tree in memory of James Hoesing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

