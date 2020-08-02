× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James F. Hoesing

Newcastle, Neb.

James F. Hoesing, 91, of Newcastle, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

James was born the son of Peter and Helen (Wieseler) Hoesing on March 29, 1929, in Hartington, Neb. He graduated from Maskell High School in 1946.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953. Following his military service, James married Barbara Beyeler on Sept. 29, 1953, in Newcastle. They made their home on the farm west of Newcastle.

James was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed old tractors and livestock. He was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for many years. He also was a past supervisor for Dixon County, past Commander of the VFW in Martinsburg, and member of the American Legion Post 62 in Newcastle.