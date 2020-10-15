James F. Reisch

Jim and Lela Simpson were united in marriage on April 22, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. Four daughters were born to this union, Gayleen, Kathy, Denise, and Mary. He was a true farmer, to the fullest extent. He loved to plant and watch his crops grow.

Jim was a man of great character who loved all of his family. His smile and storytelling ability made those in his life proud of his accomplishments. He and Lee put many miles on their car attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Jim also liked golfing, achieving a hole-in-one in Avoca, Iowa. He enjoyed restoring a Model T and two International Harvester H and M Tractors.

Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was president of the Sloan & Salix Elevator Coop Boards working to get railroad transportation to both towns. He was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion. He will be missed terribly by his wife and family.