James F. Roethler

On June 29, 1974, he married Linda Salmen at Cathedral of the Epiphany. From this union, three children were born. Jim earned his bachelor's degree in business from Briar Cliff University in 2003.

Jim was a dedicated member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he volunteered as a lector and was involved in the men's club breakfast. He was also an active member of Knights of Columbus, where he held the position of treasurer.

Jim had a witty personality; he always had jokes to share. He spent much of his time with his grandchildren, taking them fishing and teaching them how to garden. He was very proud of the large garden he took care of. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, canning, and cycling. He participated in the RAGBRAI ride for many years.