James G. Kirkendall

James 'Jim' G. Kirkendall

Sloan, Iowa

James "Jim" G. Kirkendall, 75, of Sloan, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held with Dr. Emery Killian officiating. Public visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Community Church of Christ in Sloan. (Social distancing measures will be followed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please bring and wear masks.) Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

James George Kirkendall was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Omaha, the son of Jess "Ike" Benjamin and Mary Ellen (Walpole) Kirkendall.

Jim married Linda Lou (Moose) on May 19, 1963 in Smithland, Iowa. He was a businessman of Kirkendall Standard alongside his brother, Jay Kirkendall for 42 years. After selling the business, Jim spent seven years at his "fun" job, dealing poker at WinnaVegas.

He enjoyed fishing, farming, and hunting. Many people experienced their first hunting or fishing outing with Jim. He was well known for supplying many people in the Sloan area with produce from his garden. If you ever played cards with Jim, you knew he played a mean hand.