Moville, Iowa
James "Jim" H. Bleil, 89, of Moville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, surrounded by his family, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Moville United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Jim was born on Sept. 6, 1929, Moville, the son of Howard and Ila (Sherwood) Bleil. He grew up in Moville, graduating from Moville High School in 1948.
On June 26, 1949, Jim was united in marriage to Donna Hansen. After their marriage they made their home in Moville, where they raised their family.
Jim was a longtime businessman in the Moville/Kingsley area. He farmed and fed cattle for many years, and co-owned Davy's and Jim's Feed Store and for more than 30 years the Bleil & Chapman Sale Barn. He was on the Woodbury County Fair board for many years and was honored as a longtime member. He was a founding member of the Tri-State Ropers Club and participated in many rodeos. Jim was very supportive of his children and grandchildren in sports and other activities they were involved with. He was very fond of spending time with his family and friends, and he always enjoyed playing cards.
He is survived by his five children, Jimmy Bleil, Jody (Charlie) Grimes, Jan (Ron) Amick, Jeff (Patti) Bleil and Jay (Jacque) Bleil; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Bev) Bleil; one sister, Darlene Davis; a sister-in-law, Evie Bleil; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter-in-law, Sally Bleil; sister, Dorothy Petersen; brother, Robert "Bob" Bleil; brothers-in-law, Robert "Davy" Davis and Norm Petersen; and a sister-in-law, Mary Bleil.