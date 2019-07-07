{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

91, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.  Service:  July 7 at 1 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.  Burial:  family cemetery near Topeka, at a later date.  Visitation:  July 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: James H. Ingenthron
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments