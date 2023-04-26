James H. Mendenhall III

Sioux City

James H. Mendenhall III, 87, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Floyd Place in Sergeant Bluff.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Family visitation and a light lunch will follow. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

James H. Mendenhall III, was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Conata, S.D., to James and June (Sharp) Mendenhall. He would always tell stories of how his mother rode the horse out as one and came back with two. James had a lot of stories he liked to share with others. He spent most of his childhood in the Badlands of South Dakota. James had a brother, Victor; his parents also helped raise three of his cousins, LeRoy, Wilma, and Marvin. He grew up with many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Badlands area.

After high school he enrolled in the School of Mines and received his teaching degree. He taught higher level math and science classes. He continued his education at the University of South Dakota, earning a master's degree and specialist degree. He was a school counselor, principal, superintendent, coach, and a lifetime member of the SCEA/NEA. He was an advocate for education and the Native American Community serving on the Native American PAC for many years. He was an enrolled member of the Ogalala Sioux Tribe. He married Ellene Mendenhall Sept. 28, 1963.

He is survived by his children are Jim (Heather) Mendenhall IV of Salix, Iowa, and Kim Mendenhall of Sioux City; four grandchildren Danielle (Jacob) Mendenhall, Ashley (Skyler) Mino, Alyssa (Richard) Dandurand, and James V; and two great-grandsons, Collin James and Finnegan James.

Memorials will be given to First Lutheran Church of Sioux City and First Presbyterian Church of Interior, S.D.

Waken Takan kici un Wolakhota

May the great spirit bless you, peace.