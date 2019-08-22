Edna, Kan., formerly Sloan, Iowa
James Henry Petersen, 71, of Edna, formerly of Sloan, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City.
Jim was born on Nov. 16, 1947, the fifth child of Pearl (Haugen) and Julius Petersen. He attended school in Sloan. After school, he worked driving heavy equipment and trimming trees.
He loved his two children, Sue Ellen and Jimmy, his dogs, gardening, watching Gunsmoke, and his brothers and sisters. His primary goal in life was to be the best father ever.
Those who cherish his memory are his children, Sue Ellen of Coffeyville, Kan., and Jimmy of Parsons, Kan.; his brothers and sisters, Julie, Margaret, Barbara, Karen, Bob, Jerry and Rick; and nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Memorials may be directed to the family.