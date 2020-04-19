× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Hall Anderl

St. Paul, Minn., formerly Sioux City

James Hall Anderl, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in St. Paul.

A private family burial in Sioux City, Iowa, and memorial service in the chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis are yet to be scheduled.

Jim was born April 20, 1945, in Sioux City. A 1963 graduate of East High School, Jim graduated from the University of South Dakota with bachelor's and master's degrees in business and business administration and received a second master's degree from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He was a lifelong member of Mensa and held executive positions in manufacturing and banking. During the past 20 years he worked as a Vistage Executive Coach and cherished the relationships formed in that position.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Ewert Snowden; his son, Father Peter Anderl; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Curt Grant; and grandchildren, Luke, Noelle, Eva, Sophia, and Juliette; his sister-in-law, Ruth Anderl; his niece and family, Carrie, Shaun, and Ian McAdams; and his cousin, Constance Hoag, of Sioux City.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Adeline and Wayne Anderl; his two brothers, Richard and William; his infant son, Andrew; and grandson, Gabriel.

To plant a tree in memory of James Anderl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.