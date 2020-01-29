James Henneberg

You have free articles remaining.
Clarksville, Tenn., formerly Marcus, Iowa
48, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Service: Feb. 1, 2 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Remsen, Iowa. Burial: Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 31, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Earnest - Johnson Funeral Home
206 E. Pine
MARCUS, IA 51035
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
423 S. Washington St.
REMSEN, IA 51035
