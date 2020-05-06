James Hollander

Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church for 63 years and involved in many activities, which included ushering, house and grounds committee, couples club, and providing services in the office. He also belonged to other organizations to include the Sioux City Camera Club and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. When his children were younger, he was a Boy Scout leader as well. Jim enjoyed taking pictures, gardening, traveling, and spending time with all of his friends and family. He took pride in attending all of his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's events, attending every basketball game, baseball game, football game, track meet, horse show, dance recital, and important life events including baptisms and graduations. He especially enjoyed going to the Plymouth County Fair, Woodbury County Fair, and the Iowa State Fair.