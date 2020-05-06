James Hollander
Sioux City
James “Jim” Hollander, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
In light of recent events and in an effort to abide by the recommendations of social distancing, we encourage you to use the Meyer Brothers website (https:/www.meyerbroschapels.com) to leave messages of condolences. Private family prayer service will be 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. A virtual worship will be 11 a.m. Thursday on Facebook Live on First Lutheran Church's Facebook page. The Rev. Kristine Stedje will officiate. Graveside services will be in Morgan Cemetery, Schleswig, Iowa following the virtual worship.
James “Jim” Leonard Hollander was born on July 9, 1936, in Ida Grove, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Gail (Watson) Hollander. He attended Schleswig Community High School, graduating with the class of 1954. Jim competed in the state tournament for track and field and was captain of the football team.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Rita LaVonne Longlee, on April 14, 1957 in Schleswig. The couple was blessed with five children. They also enjoyed extensive traveling, going to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Norway, Scotland, and many places in the United States. Their favorite place in the United States was Hawaii and the couple enjoyed many trips to the Big Island. They enjoyed also traveling by train on Amtrak.
Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church for 63 years and involved in many activities, which included ushering, house and grounds committee, couples club, and providing services in the office. He also belonged to other organizations to include the Sioux City Camera Club and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. When his children were younger, he was a Boy Scout leader as well. Jim enjoyed taking pictures, gardening, traveling, and spending time with all of his friends and family. He took pride in attending all of his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's events, attending every basketball game, baseball game, football game, track meet, horse show, dance recital, and important life events including baptisms and graduations. He especially enjoyed going to the Plymouth County Fair, Woodbury County Fair, and the Iowa State Fair.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Hollander of Gillette, Wyo., and Dave and Michelle Hollander of Forest Hill, Md.; two daughters, Doug and Lori McClarenebb of Hinton, Iowa, and Dawn and Stewart LaFave of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren, Matt Hollander, Melissa Jackson, Chad LaFave, Wes Webb, Josh Hebert, Claire Muselman, Adam Hollander, Cody LaFave, Tyler LaFave, Shelby Webb, Nicole Hollander, Emma Webb; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue and Chris Mahley of Mission, Kan.; two sisters-in-law, Twila Miller of Lincoln, Calif., and Violet Longlee of Salix, Iowa; one cousin, Judy Kearns of Omaha; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Gail Hollander; his wife, Rita LaVonne Hollander; a daughter, Vicki; and a granddaughter, Jennifer.
