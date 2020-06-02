James J. Hartnett Sr.

For decades, until the March 2020 COVID stay-at-home orders, his regular routine was to work six days a week at his law firm, attend Mass, and travel to his farms on Sundays. He especially loved when his children and grandchildren enjoyed his farms, always adding vehicles, toys, and animals to the operation for their entertainment.

As a young teenager, Jim pledged to his parish priest to never drink or smoke. He kept his pledge, and never even drank Communion wine. A gentleman in every way, he was unfailingly polite and respectful to all. Deeply religious, he regularly carried a rosary in his pocket and was a Knight of the Order of Malta.

As a self-made man, he cared nothing for material possessions and for most of his life was happy driving an old station wagon. Despite being successful in every facet of his life, "Papa's" favorite activity was patiently pushing his many young grandchildren on his backyard swing set and pulling them in a little red wagon. He was the salt of the earth. He often said that being a parent was the greatest gift in life and was so proud of each of his children and grandchildren.

Jim had an amazing gift with people and his counsel was sought by many. He was generous with family, friends, and strangers.