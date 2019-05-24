Le Mars, Iowa
James "Jim" Thelen, 85, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass with Rev. Paul Eisele concelebrating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Visitation with the family will be after 4 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. followed by a parish rosary, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
James John Thelen was born on Sept. 7, 1933, in Granville, Iowa, the son of John and Appleonia (Oswald) Thelen. He attended school in Granville and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School. While in high school, Jim was active in athletics. Jim was the catcher for the high school baseball team. Following high school, he moved to California, looking for work. Finding no work, he returned to the area and went to work for Sheehan Produce in Le Mars.
While working at Sheehan's, he met his future wife, Agnes Geary. They were united in marriage on Oct. 11, 1954 at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Le Mars. In 1955, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Le Mars.
He worked for Council Oak Foods as the produce manager in the local grocery store, then transferred to Sioux City and became the product merchandiser for National Foods until 1972. Later, he went to work at the milk plant for Wells Dairy, and as a dispatcher for a trucking company in Sioux City. In 1978, he owned and operated J & A Vending. After selling the business, he went to work for Harker's Distribution in Orange City, Iowa until his retirement.
Following his retirement, he and Aggie volunteered for more than 20 years taking local residents who were unable to drive to their appointments.
Jim was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed going fishing on the Floyd River, having coffee with his buddies, and trying his luck at the casino. In May 2018, he was able to go on the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where he received recognition for his service to his country. Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor and his willingness to help anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 65 years, Aggie of Le Mars; his son-in-law, Gary Pecks of Le Mars; three children, Cheryl (Don) Palmer of Le Mars, Barry (Brenda) Thelen of Sioux City, and Pam (Scott) Jacobsen of Denison, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Madonna Thelen of Granville, and Betty Warren of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his in-laws, Eileen Geary of Sioux City, Margaret Grosenheider of Le Mars, Cecilia Hutton of Sioux City, and Joseph (Marjean) Geary of Oyen, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Appleonia Thelen; his daughter, Rochelle Pecks; three brothers, Marvin Thelen, Erwin (Ann) Thelen, and Julius Thelen; his in-laws, Rosemary (Bill) Leber, Vincent Geary, Bernard (Ruth, Nellie) Geary, Richard (Bonnie) Geary, Leo Geary, Lloyd Grosenheider, Eugene Hutton, and Ray Warren; and two nieces, Vicki Youngberg and Kathy Geary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Midwest Honor Flight Program.