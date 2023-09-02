James (Jamie) Dean Moore

Omaha, Neb.

64, of Omaha, Neb. died in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of Jennifer Moore. They shared 13 years of marriage together.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, Sons, Shawn LaHood (Ali), Ryan LaHood (Leena) and Benjamin Dunn (from previous marriage). Also survived by sisters, Tricia Cassette (Jim), Kathy Kenney, Janet Berding (Alan), Mary Baldacci (John), and brother Bill Moore. Also survived by his Uncle Richard Daniels (Elaine). He also has many in-laws, nieces, and nephews, too many to list. He was predeceased by his parents, JoAnne and Burl Moore.

The memorial service will be held on Sept. 11 , 2023, at 11 a.m. at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, located at 7805 West Center Road in Omaha. Internment will be held privately on a later date. There will be live streaming at the service for those who are not able to travel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude (stjude.org).