James 'Jim' Cosgrove

Sioux City

Sioux City attorney, James "Jim" Cosgrove passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at a local memory care community in Sioux City, leaving behind a legacy of family, faith, and service to his community.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Christy- Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Sioux City, Jim graduated from Trinity High School in 1947 before serving for two years in the US Army, where he achieved the rank of second lieutenant. After his service, he attended Creighton Law School, graduating in 1955 and being admitted to the practice of law the same year. Jim mainly focused his practice on workers' compensation law and was elected president of the Woodbury County Bar Association before his retirement in September of 1998. Even after retiring, Jim continued to serve as a mediator for workers' compensation cases for several years.

On Nov. 27, 1965, Jim married Beverley (George) Cosgrove, and the couple remained together for over 55 years until Bev's passing in 2021. Jim was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Holy Cross Parish, also serving on the Diocesan Finance Council for over 20 years. Additionally, he was president of the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Parent Board in 1987-88. Jim was also a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and often traveled to South Bend to watch games, combining football games with trips to Ireland and Jacksonville, where he was joined by family members for camaraderie and Guinness.

Jim was an avid golfer and served as president of the Sioux City Boat Club from 1976-79. Despite losing some yardage on his drive, Jim played golf well into his 80s, using his deft touch around the green with an eight iron and a putter.

Jim is survived by his sister, Kay Mahoney; two sons, Daniel (Laurie) and Steven (Renee); five grandchildren, Connor, Kellen, Katie, Liam, and Oban; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (Knowles) Cosgrove; and siblings, Suzanne Floeder, Patricia Steere, Joseph Cosgrove, Eugene Cosgrove, Barbara Sullivan, Lenore Cosgrove, and Fr. Jerome Cosgrove.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bishop Heelan High School and Hospice of Siouxland. Jim will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.