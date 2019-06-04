{{featured_button_text}}

Mapleton, Iowa

83, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Service: June 7 at 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: June 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.

the life of: James 'Jim' Gaukel
