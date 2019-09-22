St. Peter, Minn., formerly Sioux City
James "Jim" Leo Maxwell, 80, of St. Peter, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 13, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Mass is planned for noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter, Minn., with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend. For questions and information, please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/jimmaxwell/journal.
He was an amazing and dedicated son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his incredible sense of humor, his zest for life, and his unwavering faith.
To plant a tree in memory of James Maxwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.