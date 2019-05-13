Ponca, Neb.
78, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Service: May 16 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Blencoe Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Visitation: May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ponca, Neb.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
78, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Service: May 16 at 10:30 a.m., Mohr Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: Blencoe Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Visitation: May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.