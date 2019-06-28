Sioux City
James R. "Jim" Schneider, 83, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with Neil Peck, L.S. officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
James Richard "Jim," the son of Arnold and Tena Schneider, was born on Jan. 16, 1936, in Mitchell, S.D. Jim grew up and attended school in Mitchell. After graduating high school, he attended Dakota Wesleyan University.
Jim was united in marriage to Barbara Jean and they made their home in Mitchell. Barbara passed away at the age of 30.
On Feb. 17, 1989, Jim was united in marriage to Jean "Jeanie" Richtig in Wakefield, Neb. They made their home in Sioux City.
Jim worked at Cargill in Sioux City for 28 years until retiring as a supervisor. Following his retirement, he managed the Sioux City Regency for 11 years.
Jim enjoyed going to the Hard Rock Casino, flowers, visiting with friends and going on trips with Jeanie.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jeanie of Sioux City; and special friends, Terry Skow, Lonnie Gustafson and Don and Shirley Sides, all of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Barbara Jean.