Le Mars, Iowa

85, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 25 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: May 24 after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: James 'Jim' Thelen
