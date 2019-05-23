Le Mars, Iowa
85, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service: May 25 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: May 24 after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Le Mars, Iowa
