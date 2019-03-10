Larrabee, Iowa
James "Jim" Lee Brummond, 65, formerly of Larrabee, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness in Des Moines.
A celebration of life reception will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Cherokee VFW, 113 E Maple St., in Cherokee, Iowa.
He was born in Madelia, Minn., on July 14, 1953, to Carl and Ella Brummond. He was the youngest of six children growing up in Truman, Minn. He raised his children in Holstein, Iowa, and was a longtime resident of Larrabee.
Prior to his retirement, Jim was an employee of the food processing plant in Cherokee, where he actively served within the UFCW Local 179 in a multitude of roles on behalf of his fellow employees. He will be remembered for his altruistic and generous kindness to others, his love of cards and games, and his playful humor and mischievous wit.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jameson (Molly) Brummond, Tammy (Eric) Crall, and Amy (Ian) Butcher; his three grandsons, Brooks, Reis, and Logan; his sister, Elaine Redmond; brother, Kenny (Darlene) Brummond; sister-in-law, Roxy Brummond; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Carl Brummond; mother, Ella Brummond; brother, Ernest Brummond; and sisters, Laura Sheppard and Betty Nowak.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Mercy Hospice, 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131, as the family would like to extend their gratitude for the staff's attentiveness and loving care.