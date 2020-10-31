James L. Fowler

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. After discharge, he began his career with the American Pop Corn Company (Jolly Time), starting in vendor advertising sales. He was named vice president of sales and marketing in 1966 and appointed to the company's board of directors in 1967. In 1973, he was appointed vice president and secretary of the board of directors. Jim was active in the popcorn industry, including chairing the Popcorn Institutes Marketing Committee for more than 20 years. He retired after a fulfilling 41 year career from Jolly Time in 1996.

Jim officiated both high school and college football and basketball for more than 20 years. He was a member of the officiating crew for the first high school Shrine Football game played in Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City in 1973. He was awarded the Siouxland Coaches and Officials Distinguished Service Award in 1980.