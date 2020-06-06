James L. Grant Sr.

Native American services will begin Saturday morning at the home of Joyce Grant. Burial will be in Omaha Tribal Cemetery, Macy, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Neb.

James was born on May 21, 1959. His biggest passions were golf and softball. In golf, he loved the outdoors and the challenges of the game. In softball, he was considered one of the kings in every league. He was an All-American in all athletic sports.