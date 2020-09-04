× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James L. Pfeister

Sioux City

James Lawrence Pfeister, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Sioux City nursing home from a recent illness.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service today at the funeral home. The family asks all in attendance to please wear a mask. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on June 28, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Leo Sr. and Hazel (Olson) Pfeister. In high school, Jim excelled at football, track, and graduated from Riverside High School in 1970. Jim attended and graduated from Morningside College in 1974, majoring in business and economics. He immediately started his career with Rogers' Electric in Sioux City where he served as president and owner from the early 1980's until his retirement. He sold the business in 2006.

James Pfeister married Sue Weins on May 17, 1974 in Sioux City at Whitfield United Methodist Church.