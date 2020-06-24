× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James L. Stapleton

Allen, Neb.

James L. Stapleton, 73, of Allen, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Because of COVID-19, private family graveside services will be in Allen's Eastview Cemetery, with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne, Neb.

James Lisle Stapleton was born on April 13, 1947, in Sioux City, the son of Matthew and Bonnie (Lisle) Stapleton. Jim attended country schools, then Wakefield, and graduated from Allen High School in 1965. He was a former member of the 185th Air National Guard in Sioux City, activated in 1968 serving in Korea and Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha as an aircraft mechanic.

Jim married Carol Jean Jackson on July 9, 1967, at Allen United Methodist Church. He was proud to farm with his dad, Matt (now deceased), son, Greg, grandson, Trevor, and son-in-law, Rusty. His favorite time of year was harvest. Jim will be remembered as a man of few words and having a wise and caring heart.

Jim was a member of the Allen American Legion and Allen United Methodist Church.