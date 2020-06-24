James L. Stapleton
Allen, Neb.
James L. Stapleton, 73, of Allen, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Because of COVID-19, private family graveside services will be in Allen's Eastview Cemetery, with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne, Neb.
James Lisle Stapleton was born on April 13, 1947, in Sioux City, the son of Matthew and Bonnie (Lisle) Stapleton. Jim attended country schools, then Wakefield, and graduated from Allen High School in 1965. He was a former member of the 185th Air National Guard in Sioux City, activated in 1968 serving in Korea and Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha as an aircraft mechanic.
Jim married Carol Jean Jackson on July 9, 1967, at Allen United Methodist Church. He was proud to farm with his dad, Matt (now deceased), son, Greg, grandson, Trevor, and son-in-law, Rusty. His favorite time of year was harvest. Jim will be remembered as a man of few words and having a wise and caring heart.
Jim was a member of the Allen American Legion and Allen United Methodist Church.
Cherishing many fond memories are Jim's wife of 52 years, Carol Jean; son, Greg (Chantel) Stapleton of Allen; daughter, Carla (Rusty) Dickens of Allen; grandchildren, Trevor and wife Becky Stapleton of Waterbury, Neb., Kaylee Stapleton and fiance Blake Eriksen, Haley Stapleton, Carly Dickens and Michael Dickens, all of Allen; sisters, June Stapleton of Columbus, Neb., and Lori (Dale) Jackson of South Sioux City; brother, John (Sue) Stapleton of Grand Island, Neb.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gaylen and Carol Jackson of Sioux City; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Matt, in 1997; mother, Bonnie, in 1967; and stepmother, Lois Stapleton, in 2017.
The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers as we remember and celebrate Jim's life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.