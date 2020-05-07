× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James L. Wright

Moore, Idaho, formerly Sioux City

James Leroy Wright, 79, of Moore, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside services will be at a later date.

Jim was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Yankton, S.D., to George A. and Lillian (Stoller) Wright. He attended schools in Scotland, S.D. and Sioux City. He attended East High School and received a general education diploma from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 1974.

He married Mary Boyum on April 14, 1962 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Jim worked as a machinist at McCracken-Concrete Pipe Machinery Company for 16 years and Prince Manufacturing for 25 years. After retiring in 2003, he and Mary moved to Moore, where they attended a small Christian church.

Jim loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He is survived by his son, Nick; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Justine), and Curtis (Lori); a sister, Rosalie (Jim) Haines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Wright; wife, Mary; daughter, Linda Langley; and sister, Bernice Haines.

