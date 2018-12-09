Try 1 month for 99¢
Sioux City

James Lee Sullivan, 63, of Sioux City, passed away under Hospice care on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, with family by his side.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Dennis Meinen will officiate. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born March 26, 1955, in Sioux City; he was the son of James D. and Agnes (Frisch) Sullivan. Jim grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School.

Jim was a very courageous, loving, soft spoken and kind person. He enjoyed reading and his Catholic faith was very important to him.

Survivors include his sister, Sandy Harker of Sioux City; his brothers, Dennis Sullivan (Laurie) of Fallon, Nev., and Larry Sullivan of Sioux City; and his brother-in-law, John McGrath of Denver, Colo. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents; his sister, Betsy Sullivan McGrath; and his niece, Erin Sullivan.

Special thanks to Hospice of Siouxland and Jim’s friends and caregivers at Accura Health Center.

the life of: James Lee Sullivan
