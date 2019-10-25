Okoboji, Iowa, formerly Cherokee, Iowa
James Leo “Jim” Cates, 92 of Okoboji, formerly Cherokee, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford, Iowa. The Rev. Tim Johnson will officiate. Military rites will be held outside the church following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, with the family present, at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Visitation will resume 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the family present, a rosary at 3:30 p.m., and a Scripture service at 6 p.m., all at the church parish hall. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Jim was born in Early, Iowa, on March 21, 1927, to Chester W. Cates and Nellie G. Burrow. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II after graduating from Sac City High School in 1944. He had worked for 10 years for the Illinois Central Railroad in Cherokee, and was employed by the Boothby Funeral Home for 17 years. In 1975, he opened Jim’s Trading Post and operated the business for the next 21 years before retiring.
He was married to Rosemary Lyman in 1948, and they had eight children. She passed away in 1974. During his lifetime, he was a Boy Scout leader for 35 years and enjoyed being Santa Claus for over 30 years. He belonged to the Odd Fellows, Knights of Columbus and Fourth Degree Knights, American Legion, and the VFW. He held the office of Grand Knight in the KC’s and as a Commander and District Commander in both the Legion and VFW
In 2001, he married Rose Melvin and moved from Cherokee to Lake Okoboji. He loved dancing, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, bowling, and volunteering making apple pies for many years with the Knights in Milford.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; six children, James Jr. (Jeanne) Cates of Owatonna, Minn., Linda (Gary) McClaren of Sutherland, Iowa, Bill (Juanita) Cates, Chester (Karla) Cates, and Randy (Prudence) Cates, all of Cherokee, and Brian (LaReina) Cates of Oak Grove, Mo.; stepson, Steve (Barb) Barney of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Theresa Cates of Cherokee; sisters-in-law, Fran Cates of Mason City, Iowa, and Elaine Cates of Cherokee. He will be remembered and loved by 26 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary; son, Tom Cates; daughter and son-in-law, MaDonna and Bob Robinson; granddaughter, Bonnie Robinson; four brothers; three sisters; and his parents.