James M. 'Jim' Bride

Sioux City

88, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Service: Feb. 26, 11 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: Feb. 25, 4-7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 25
Vigil
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
6:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 26
Funeral
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
1212 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
