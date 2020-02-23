Sioux City

James M. “Jim” Bride, 88, of Sioux City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Whispering Creek Senior Living in Sioux City.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a parish vigil at 6 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave.

James Michael Bride, the son of William and Lela (Brownmiller) Bride, was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Marcus, Iowa. He was in the first graduating class from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1950. While attending the University of Iowa, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 22, 1957, Jim was united in marriage with Valeria “Val” McGowan. He worked for the family business, Bride and Sons Construction; then later, for Davis Finance Company. In 1965, Jim was employed with United Bank in Vermillion, S.D. Moving to Pomeroy, Iowa, in 1973, he became the Vice President of the Pomeroy State Bank, with the eventual purchase until his retirement in 1995.

Jim was a very avid golfer and golf instructor so many appreciated Jim’s wisdom on how to improve their golf games.