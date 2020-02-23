Sioux City
James M. “Jim” Bride, 88, of Sioux City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Whispering Creek Senior Living in Sioux City.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a parish vigil at 6 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave.
James Michael Bride, the son of William and Lela (Brownmiller) Bride, was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Marcus, Iowa. He was in the first graduating class from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1950. While attending the University of Iowa, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge.
On April 22, 1957, Jim was united in marriage with Valeria “Val” McGowan. He worked for the family business, Bride and Sons Construction; then later, for Davis Finance Company. In 1965, Jim was employed with United Bank in Vermillion, S.D. Moving to Pomeroy, Iowa, in 1973, he became the Vice President of the Pomeroy State Bank, with the eventual purchase until his retirement in 1995.
Jim was a very avid golfer and golf instructor so many appreciated Jim’s wisdom on how to improve their golf games.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Karen (Ron) Powers of Blair, Neb., and Kelli (Evan) Bisson of Omaha; two sons, Michael (Lori) Bride of Sioux City, and Patrick (Sharon) Bride of Owasso, Okla.; grandchildren, Daniel and Amanda Bride, Ian, Jonah, and Kyleigh Bride, Brenton, Erin and Nathan Bisson; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Lynne) Bride of Atlanta, Ga., Linda Oldfather of Atlanta, and Terri Sue Gosch of Des Moines, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and three siblings, Joanne Jennings, Barbara Walters, and an infant sister, Karen Lee.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
6:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
11:00AM
1212 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106