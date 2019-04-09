Sioux City
James M. Kunkel, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Jim was born on March 21, 1953, in Sioux City, to Charles and Rosanna (Girard) Kunkel. He married Deborah Russell on June 13, 1970. She passed away in 2009. Jim worked at John Morrell packing plant for 20-plus years. He later worked for Wells Blue Bunny until his wife, Deb, became ill.
Jim enjoyed working on old cars, listening to music, and raising pigeons. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Adam Kunkel, Stacy Kunkel, Penny (James) Fannon, and Troy Kunkel and his significant other, Megan; brothers, Duane (Sharon) Kunkel, Jerry (Jo) Kunkel, and Tim Kunkel; sisters, Pam (Denny) Ehlers, Janice (Everett) Brown, Barbara (Gary) Letcher, Doreen Kunkel, and Colleen (Don) Perera; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and many other friends and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and sister, Mary Kunkel.