James M. Mackey

Le Mars, Iowa

James "Jim" Michael Mackey, 73, of Le Mars, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Le Mars Church of Christ. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

James Michael Mackey was born on Oct. 8, 1946, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Francis and Frances (Scott) Mackey. He attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1964.

Following graduation, he began his more-than-20-year career with the United States military. He retired from military service in 2006.

He was united in marriage to Randi L. Moore on Jan. 14, 1967, in Akron and lived in northwest Iowa most of their lives. In addition to working full-time for the Guard, he also worked for Wells Dairy, Do It Best Hardware in Sioux City, and most recently part-time at Hardware Hank in Le Mars.