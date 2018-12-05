Marcus, Iowa
James Nicholas Ruden, 77, of Marcus, died on Dec. 3, 2018, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion F.I. Goodburn Post 517. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil prayer service and Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Jim was born on Aug. 26, 1941, to Arnold Joseph Ruden and Florentine (Schreier) Ruden, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa. He and his family lived in Remsen until they moved to Marcus in March 1949. Jim stayed with Frank and Marie Ruden of Remsen to finish out his second-grade class held in St. Mary Convent so he could make his first Holy Communion at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen on May 8, 1949. In 1959, Jim graduated from Holy Name Catholic School in Marcus. He farmed with his dad and brothers.
Jim and Diane Lang were united in marriage on Sept. 2, 1968, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Jim served in the Army National Guard out of Le Mars from September 1963 to September 1969. He also served in the Vietnam War from January 1969 to June 1969. He received his honorable discharge in September 1969.
On Jim's return from Vietnam, he and Diane lived in several locations in Marcus before settling down north of Marcus on Highway 143. Jim worked for 14 years at the Marcus Farmers Elevator and then for 19 years at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars. He retired on Sept. 1 of this year.
The Knights of Columbus of Remsen and Marcus and the Catholic Order of Foresters of Remsen honored Jim with 50-year pins. Hobbies of Jim were working, watching westerns and action movies on TV, gardening, making hay, Kentucky Fried Chicken and going out to eat with the family.
Survivors include his beloved spouse, Diane; three children, Laurie Lynne Ruden of Spencer, Iowa, Christine Michelle (Kevin) Massey of Sioux City, and Wade Stephen (Mary Ann) Ruden of Le Mars; six grandchildren, Joshua Paul Massey, Allison Nicole Ruden, Jacob James Massey, Sophie Marie Ruden, Julianna Rose Massey, and Tessa Joy Ruden; siblings, Robert (Vickie) Ruden of Marcus, Richard (Debby) Ruden of Marcus, Margie (Phil) Schroeder of Remsen, Fred (Lois) Ruden of Taylor, Texas, Ronald (Nadine) Ruden of Hinton, Iowa, Dennis (Bonnie) Ruden of Sioux Center, Iowa, (Pete) Wendy (Keith) Hauschildt of Marcus, and Kathy Steffen of Marcus; and mother-in-law, Shirley Lang.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Florentine Ruden; his brother, Pete Ruden; and father-in-law, Paul Lang.
Pallbearers will be Wade Ruden, Kevin Massey, Josh Massey, Jacob Massey, Roger Ruden and Alan Ruden.