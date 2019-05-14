Ponca, Neb.
James "Jim" O. Crosgrove, 78, of Ponca, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Elms Health Care Center in Ponca, while surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. Burial will be in Blencoe Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Jim was born on July 3, 1940, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Joel and Ethel (Jensen) Crosgrove. He graduated from Onawa High School. Jim married Elizabeth "Snooks" Noble in 1960 and they were blessed with five children. He was a commission man at the Sioux City Stockyards for 39 years. He also worked at AGP for five years, raised hogs and cattle for many years, and did some farming.
Jim was a member of United Methodist Church in Ponca. He was a Dakota County 4-H hog leader for 25 years and enjoyed working with the kids. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He had nicknames for his kids and grandkids. Jim loved everyone he met and everyone loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Snooks" of Ponca; his children, Carl (Sue) of Okoboji, Iowa, Kent "Chip" (Kathryn) of Ponca, Kelly (Dean) Lieber of Jackson, Neb., Kevin (Amy) of Jackson, and Kyle of Ponca; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray (Maureen) of Marathon, Iowa; stepbrother, Gene (Mary) Kelley of Denver, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Donna Speer of Blencoe, and Janet (Jim) Kelley of Onawa; brother-in-law, Bill Noble of Blencoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Ethel Crosgrove; stepmother, Lillian Crosgrove; a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Joann "DeeDee;" and brother-in-law, David Speer.