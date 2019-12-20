James Oien

Canton, S.D., formerly Sioux City

James "Jim" Oien, 73, of Canton, formerly of Sioux City, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Canton Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with full military rites. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church with family in attendance to greet visitors. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

Jim was born on July 16, 1946, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Grover and Ruth (Heagy) Oien. He graduated from Washington High School in 1964 and later earned a business administration degree from Nettleton College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He married Vicky Kaarup on April 25, 1970. The couple made their home in Sioux City for 49 years before moving to Canton in 2018. Jim was very proud to be a self-employed private investigator and collection agent.