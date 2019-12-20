James Oien

Canton, S.D., formerly Sioux City
James "Jim" Oien, 73, of Canton, formerly of Sioux City, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Canton Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with full military rites. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church with family in attendance to greet visitors. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. Condolences may be sent online to www.andersonandsonsfh.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim was born on July 16, 1946, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Grover and Ruth (Heagy) Oien. He graduated from Washington High School in 1964 and later earned a business administration degree from Nettleton College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He married Vicky Kaarup on April 25, 1970. The couple made their home in Sioux City for 49 years before moving to Canton in 2018. Jim was very proud to be a self-employed private investigator and collection agent.
Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies and his rescue dog, Sadie Mae. In his younger years, he square danced and was a member of the Midwest Promenaders. He enjoyed camping, traveling, playing poker, Disney, and stamp collecting. He was also a member of the Forty and Eight, the American Legion and Vietnam Veterans Association.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 49 years, Vicky of Canton; sons, Chris (Kim) of Watertown, S.D., Ben (Miranda) and Jake, all of Canton; brothers, Dave (Peggy) and Bob (Debbie); grandbabies, Kirstin, Devin, Mackenzie, Brayden, Ethan, Aidan, Tanner, and Rylan; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Andy in 1989.