James P. 'Jim' Harrison
View Comments

James P. 'Jim' Harrison

{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Harrison

Jim Harrison

Omaha, Neb.

James P. "Jim" Harrison, 83, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 114th and Fort St., Omaha. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Roeder Mortuary in Omaha, www.RoederMortuary.com.

Survivors include his wife, Bernadette; children, Steve and Catherine (David) Sedlacek; grandchildren, Christina (Jonathan) Howard and Cara (Nathan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Silas and Sloane; sister, Charlene (Gerald) Steffes; and other family and friends. 

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Hartz; parents, William and Elvira; and a brother, Richard. 

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association.

To plant a tree in memory of James Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News