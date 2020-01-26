Omaha, Neb.
James P. "Jim" Harrison, 83, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 114th and Fort St., Omaha. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Roeder Mortuary in Omaha, www.RoederMortuary.com.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadette; children, Steve and Catherine (David) Sedlacek; grandchildren, Christina (Jonathan) Howard and Cara (Nathan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Silas and Sloane; sister, Charlene (Gerald) Steffes; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Hartz; parents, William and Elvira; and a brother, Richard.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association.