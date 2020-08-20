James R. Bump
Sartell, Minn., formerly Sioux City
James R. Bump, 86, of Sartell, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Country Manor Apartments in Sartell.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minn., with the Rev. David Hinz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Obituary, guest book and video tribute available online at www.williamsdingmann.
James Robert Bump was born on April 8, 1934, in Rapid City, S.D., to James D. and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump.
He married Connie Rae Sunding on June 9, 1957, in Rapid City. Jim served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 as a combat engineer. He worked as a civil engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 1998. Jim and Connie moved to Sauk Rapids in 2003.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was involved in Bible study and Salt and Pepper. Jim volunteered with Angel Food Ministry and Place of Hope. He enjoyed gardening, sports, traveling, and the Canadian Rockies. Jim was exact and precise, was good with directions, and had a wonderful memory and recall. He had a great sense of humor. His heart never left the South Dakota School of Mines. Jim was proud and endured his illness well.
Jim is survived by his wife, Connie of Sartell; son and daughter, Rev. James A. (Pam) Bump of South Haven, Minn., and Jennifer (Terry) Kurash of Sauk Rapids; brother, Vernon L. (Gloria) Bump of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Amy, Melissa, Natalie, and Holly; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Owen, Connor, Brinley, Sawyer, and Logan; sisters-in-law, Sharon Queen of Houston, Texas, and Judy Kryger of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network PANCAM. Jim was a proud seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer and in honor of this we invite you to wear the color purple.
