James R. Bump

Sartell, Minn., formerly Sioux City

James R. Bump, 86, of Sartell, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Country Manor Apartments in Sartell.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Minn., with the Rev. David Hinz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Obituary, guest book and video tribute available online at www.williamsdingmann.

James Robert Bump was born on April 8, 1934, in Rapid City, S.D., to James D. and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump.

He married Connie Rae Sunding on June 9, 1957, in Rapid City. Jim served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 as a combat engineer. He worked as a civil engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 1998. Jim and Connie moved to Sauk Rapids in 2003.