James R. Shumansky

Sioux City

James R. "Jimbo" Shumansky, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 662. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Robert "Jimbo" Shumansky was born on March 31, 1949, in Sioux City, the son of Jack and Margaret "Margie" (Kinsella) Shumansky. He graduated in 1967 from Central High School. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge, Jimbo worked as a self employed general contractor in the Sioux City area. Jimbo enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very artistic and also very witty.